Any expansion, particularly of geographical boundaries, involves human rights violation: VP Dhankhar

They have to be understood in a broader context, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 12:37 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Any expansion, particularly of geographical boundaries, involves violation of human rights, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Wednesday, and asserted that India as a nation never believed in such a policy.

In his address at the foundation day event of the National Human Rights Commission here, he said Indian ethos is such that the country's concern is not limited to itself but cares for the world.

''We are yet to have another nation that can match our unrivalled record,'' Dhankhar said.

''We never believed, as a nation, in expansion. Any expansion, particularly of geographical boundaries, involves violation of human rights, of an extreme degree. This nation (India) has never done so,'' he said.

In his address, the Vice President also emphasised that human rights, as a concept, cannot be reckoned only in the narrow sense of preservation of personal liberties and dignity. They have to be understood in a broader context, he added.

