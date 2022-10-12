Left Menu

Apple to push 5G software updates to iPhone users in Dec

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 12:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Apple will start rolling out 5G software updates for iPhone users in December, the tech titan said in a statement, amid Centre's nudge to handset players to ensure smooth 5G experience for telecom subscribers in India.

Apple's statement assumes significance as government is holding talks with handset companies to expedite the necessary software updates to smartphones, that will allow customers to experience smooth 5G services.

On October 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the launch of 5G services in the country. But while millions of subscribers in India have 5G-ready phones, many devices by prominent brands are not supporting the service at present.

''5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December,'' Apple said in a statement.

Apple said it is working with carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed.

It is pertinent to mention that 5G will be enabled for iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE (3rd generation) models.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

