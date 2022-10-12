Several Facebook users complain losing followers, Mark Zuckerberg too loses millions
- Country:
- India
Several users of Meta's Facebook are complaining about losing the majority of their followers on the social media platform due to unknown reasons.
Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg have lost over 119 million followers which have brought down his follower count to below 10,000.
''Facebook created a tsunami that wiped away my almost 900,000 followers and left only 9000 something on the shore. I kind of like Facebook's comedy,'' exiled Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen tweeted.
When contacted, a Meta spokesperson said, "We're aware that some people are seeing inconsistent follower count on their Facebook profiles. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PTI PRS ANU ANU
- Meta
- Taslima Nasreen
- Bangladeshi
- Mark Zuckerberg
ALSO READ
Residential real estate undergoing metamorphosis with technology influx: Brigade Group executive director
Meta disables Russian propaganda network targeting Europe
Meta says it removed a sprawling network of 1,600 fake Facebook accounts used to spread Russian propaganda about Ukraine, reports AP.
Meta says removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms