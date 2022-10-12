Left Menu

Radio-collared tiger goes missing from Rajaji Tiger Reserve

A radio-collared tiger has gone missing from the Rajaji Tiger Reserve nearly two years after being translocated from the Corbett Tiger Reserve.

A radio-collared tiger has gone missing from the Rajaji Tiger Reserve nearly two years after being translocated from the Corbett Tiger Reserve. Chief Wildlife Warden Samir Sinha said on Wednesday said it has been more than two weeks since the tiger went missing. It is possible that the tiger either dropped its radio collar or the battery of the device ran out, he said, adding its last location was found to be on the Uttarakhand-Uttar Pradesh border.

The tiger, named T3, was translocated from Corbett to Rajaji in December 2020 in view of the diminishing population of tigers at the reserve.

A special search operation, led by the Rajaji Tiger Reserve officials, has been launched to track the tiger, he said, adding the entire area is being scoured.

Amid possibilities of the tiger crossing over into the forest area in Uttar Pradesh, officials of the neighbouring state have also been asked to help in tracking it, Sinha said.

