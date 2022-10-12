Moto g72, India’s first* 10-Bit Billion Colour 120Hz pOLED display smartphone, goes on sale today from 12pm on Flipkart

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Featuring India’s first* 10-Bit Billion Colour 120Hz pOLED display with 576Hz Touch Sampling Rate, moto g72 goes on sale on Flipkart today • Capture life’s biggest moments on the moto g72 with ultra-high-resolution 108MP main camera that captures 9x more light by combining nine pixels into one huge ultra-pixel for brighter images—even in the most challenging lighting conditions • The moto g72 also boasts an incredibly slim and light design at just 7.99mm and 166gm, with a premium acrylic glass (PMMA) finish that makes it stunning to look at • The smartphone also comes packed with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos®, MediaTek® Helio G99 processor, 5,000mAh battery, near stock Android™ 12, and business-grade security – ThinkShield™ for mobile • Priced at Rs. 18,999, consumers can get their hands on the moto g72 at an unbelievable launch offer at just Rs. 14,749*, including limited-period launch offers (Including Rs. 3000 extra on exchange + 1250 Instant Discount from select bank/s) • Customers can also enjoy Reliance Jio offer benefits worth Rs. 5,049* (Including 4000 Cashback on prepaid recharges + 549 off on Zee5 annual membership + 500 discount voucher on Myntra) The recently launched moto g72 featuring India’s first* 10-Bit Billion Colour 120Hz pOLED display and industry leading 576Hz touch sampling rate, goes on sale today, exclusively on Flipkart starting at 12 noon. With over a billion shades of true-to-life color through the 10-bit technology and DCI-P3 color gamut the moto g72 makes your favorite movies and games comes to life. The 6.6'' pOLED display with HDR10+ meets cinematic standards for color accuracy, brightness, and contrast level, so everything on your screen is ultra-realistic. The pOLED display enables an incredibly premium display that’s ultra slim and virtually borderless. The smartphone will be up for grabs at an impressive price of Rs. 14,749* which includes a limited-period launch and Reliance Jio offers.

moto g72 comes packed with a 108MP Ultra Pixel camera system that can be used to take pictures in the full 108MP or in ultra-pixel mode that works by combining nine pixels into one huge ultra-pixel that’s 50% larger than before, and 9x larger ultra-pixels mean 9x more light sensitivity. This helps you click the best pictures regardless of the lighting conditions. Paired with an amazing 8MP UW camera with a 118º field of view, the camera fits more than 4x more in the frame compared to a standard 78º lens. Additionally, the smartphone boasts the stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® that deliver a clear, depth-rich sound experience plus a 5000 mAh battery with TurboPower™ 33W to enhance the binge-watching multimedia sessions.

Adding on to this, the smartphone is powered by the next-level performance with MediaTek® Helio G99. Whether you’re stepping up to the challenge in your favorite game or streaming the newest series, boost gaming efficiency by 20% with this innovative 6nm chipset and preserve battery life even when pushed to the limit by demanding games.

This addition to the 12th generation of moto g series, boasts a pOLED display which enables an almost bezel less design that produces life like colors with a 10-bit technology for a billion colours and DCI-P3 color gamut for a true-to-life, ultra-immersive experience on your phone. This incredible display also comes with an In-display fingerprint sensor which is unseen at these price points, making it a truly flagship grade display experience at this affordable price.

Furthermore, consumers also get the business-grade security of ThinkShield™ for Mobile on the moto g72 to secure their data from any threats. Alongside, consumers will experience a clean auser interface with the latest Near-Stock Android 12 along with an assured update to Android™ 13 and 3 years of security updates.

Besides that, the moto g72 also features an IP52 water repellent design, 3 Carrier Aggregation, 2*2 MIMO, and more making it a great buy at this price point While India is at the cusp of a 5G revolution, 4G network is still a need for many consumers and will co-exist with 5G for years to come. Addressing the same, Motorola will continue to cater to its consumers’ needs by continuing to offer phenomenal 4G as well as 5G devices across price ranges. Moto g72 is an example of the same, being a 4G smartphone with premium features at a price range that is affordable and alluring for the consumers. Availability and Pricing The moto g72 will go on sale on 12th October 2022, from 12 noon onwards, in two alluring color variants namely Meteorite Grey and Polar Blue exclusively on Flipkart.

The phone will be available at an exclusive launch price of Rs. 18,999. However, customers can buy moto g72 at an effective price of just 14,749* including limited-period launch offers (Including Rs. 3000 extra on exchange + 1250 Instant Discount from select bank/s).

Reliance Jio Offer: Benefits worth Rs. 5,049* (Including 4000 Cashback on prepaid recharges + 549 off on Zee5 annual membership + 500 discount voucher on Myntra). For Jio offer details, visit: https://www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-g72-offer-2022 Know more at: https://www.flipkart.com/g72/p/itmfdcdb92509900?pid=MOBGEA3C9GGKUFY6 *Price including exchange and instant discount for limited period.

** Including 4000 Cashback on prepaid recharges + 549 off on Zee5 annual membership + 500 discount voucher on Myntra Detailed Specifications: Particulars Value Operating System Android™ 12 (Assured 3 years of Security Updates & 1 OS Upgrade) System Architecture / Processor MediaTek® Helio G99 | CPU 2.0Ghz octa-core | GPU ARM G57 MC2 Memory (RAM) 6GB LPDDR4x Storage (ROM) 128GB uMCP Dimensions 160.5 x 74.4 x 7.9 (One of the slimmest in segment) Weight 166g (One of the lightest in segment) Water Protection IP52 Water-repellent design* Display 6.6'' pOLED HDR10+ display | 120Hz refresh rate | 576Hz Touch Sampling Rate Display Technology 10-Bit Billion Colour - pOLED | In-Display Fingerprint Reader Display Resolution FHD+ (2400x1080) Display Aspect Ratio 20:9 Battery 5000mAh Charger Type 33W Charger in box Networks LTE FDD/TDD LTE/WCDMA/ GSM; Bands 4G: LTE 1/2/3/5/7/8/18/19/20/26/28/38/40/41 3G: 1/2/5/6/8/19 Main Rear Camera 108MP Ultra Pixel (f/1.7, 1.9μm) Camera 2 8MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm) | Ultrawide / Depth Camera 3 2MP (f/2.4, 1.75μm) | Macro Flash Single LED flash Rear camera software Dual Capture, Smart Composition, Spot Color, Shot Optimization, Timer Snap, Pro Mode, Live Photo, 360º Panorama, Portrait Mode, Night Vision, Low Light Stacking, Ultra-wide Distortion Correction, Digital Zoom, 108MP High Resolution Mode, HDR Photo, Brust shot.

Rear camera video capture Rear main camera: ''FHD (30fps), FHD (60fps), HD Slow motion-video recording (120fps); Rear ultra-wide-angle camera: FHD (30fps); Rear macro camera: HD (30fps).

Rear camera video software Snap in video recording, Spot Color for video, Active Photos, Time lapse Front camera 16MP (f/2.45, 1μm) Front camera software Portrait Mode, Group Selfie, Spot Color, Shot Optimization, Auto Smile Capture, Gesture Capture, Timer Front camera video capture FHD (30fps) Front camera video software Snap in video recording SIM Card 3 in 2 Slot - Hybrid Dual SIM (2 Nano SIMs / 1 Nano SIM + 1 microSD) USB Type-C port* (USB 2.0) FM Radio Yes Speakers Dual Stereo Speakers Smart PA (internal DSP) and Dolby Atmos® Support Microphones 2 microphones Headset jack 3.5mm headset jack Bluetooth Technology Bluetooth® 5.1 Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac | 2.4GHz&5GHz | Wi-Fi hotspot Location Services GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo Sensors In-Display Fingerprint Reader, Proximity sensor, Ambient Light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Sar sensor, Magnetometer (e-Compass) Security In-Display Fingerprint Reader, Face unlock In-box accessories* 33W TurboPower™ charger, USB Type-C cable, guides, SIM tool, Protective Cover Design PMMA - Acrylic Glass Colors Meteorite Grey, Polar Blue Quick Guestures Swipe fingerprint for notifications, Quickly open camera, System navigation, Lift to check phone, Prevent ringing, Fast flashlight, Three finger screenshot ThinkShield for Mobile Yes Legal, Claims and Disclaimers [General] Certain features, functionality and product speciﬁcations may be network dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: The disruptive moto g72 goes on sale today at just Rs. 14,749 exclusively on Flipkart

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)