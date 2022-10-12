Zoho One supporting over 50,000 organisations, says Zoho

Global technology company Zoho on Wednesday said it was supporting over 50,000 organisations across 160 countries through its Zoho One platform launched in 2017.

The platform marked its 5th anniversary today and saw over 150 per cent growth since. It recorded 37.5 per cent customers hailing from mid-market and enterprise businesses.

In India, Zoho One registered 64 per cent growth in the last two years while 45 per cent of demand was recorded from tier-II and -III cities, the company said in a statement.

Some of the key sectors contributing to the growth of Zoho One are information technology and professional services, banking finance services and insurance, retail and wholesale, among others.

''Nearly half of Zoho One customers use 20 or more applications across functions, integrating their organisation and reporting higher returns,'' said Zoho One chief (marketing) Hariharan Muralimanohar.

''With Zoho One, we set the tone for the rest of the industry on what a platform or rather an operation system for business, could be,'' he said.

The most used applications are Zoho CRM (customers relations management), Zoho Cliq (team chat), Zoho Meeting (Web conferencing).

Zoho One was launched as a first-of-its-kind suite that included 35 integrated applications.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)