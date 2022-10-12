Left Menu

Hayden AI signs contract with New York's transport authority for ATMS

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-10-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 17:28 IST
Hayden AI signs contract with New York's transport authority for ATMS
Hayden AI, engaged in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, has bagged the contract from New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority to deploy autonomous traffic management system (ATMS), the company said on Wednesday.

By securing the contract, Hayden AI would install 500 interior-mounted automated bus lane enforcement AI-powered camera systems in the coming months.

New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority provides public transportation in the city and is the largest public transit authority in the United States.

The main objective of the platform provided by Hayden AI is to ensure that the bus lanes are free from illegally parked vehicles so that riders can reach their respective destinations on time, a company statement said.

''We deeply value our partnership with the MTA and are committed to delivering AI-powered data and insights to improve the ridership experience of New York's transit system,'' company co-founder and executive vice president (Engineering) Vaibhav Ghadiok said.

''We look forward to leveraging our AI-powered computer vision technology to enhance the ridership experience for millions of riders in New York,'' he said.

