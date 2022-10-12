Left Menu

Broking app m.Stock down for three hours during markets; issues resolved

South Korean company Mirae Assets discount broking application m.Stock faced a three-hour downtime, impacting investors during market hours on Wednesday.A company official said there was a technical glitch that resulted in the downtime, but the same was rectified well before the close of market hours, which helped decrease the inconvenience for customers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 18:00 IST
South Korean company Mirae Asset's discount broking application m.Stock faced a three-hour downtime, impacting investors during market hours on Wednesday.

A company official said there was a technical glitch that resulted in the downtime, but the same was rectified well before the close of market hours, which helped decrease the inconvenience for customers. In a tweet at 1415 hrs in the afternoon, m.stock said the issues have been resolved and it regrets the inconvenience caused to the customers. A major problem was with the mobile application and customers could intermittently access the service from the web during the downtime, the official said.

The company has over 50,000 paid accounts, as per the official. Responding to social media chatter about customer care being unresponsive during the downtime, the official clarified that all the calls were responded to. In April this year, Mirae launched the application with plans that included zero brokerage after the payment of a one-time fee of Rs 999. Meanwhile, the company announced on Wednesday that it has successfully facilitated 1.25 crore trades with a turnover of over Rs 20,000 crore within six months of launch.

