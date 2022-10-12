Left Menu

Stellantis inaugurates new software centre in Bengaluru

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 18:12 IST
Automotive group Stellantis on Wednesday inaugurated a new software centre in Bengaluru which will focus on the development of software and tech innovations in automobiles and mobility space.

The company said it has accelerated the hiring process for the new centre, which has come up under its ' Dare Forward 2030 Strategic Plan' and it will eventually employ some 500 people.

In addition to leveraging multi-pronged hiring strategies, the company is investing in the upskilling and reskilling of local talent to help empower them to take on global assignments, it said without giving the investment amount it has made into the new facility.

It already has one such facility in India.

“As a global organization, we are committed to fostering talent across geographies. The Indian tech talent and its innovative startup ecosystem are important to accelerating Stellantis' transformation to a sustainable mobility tech company,” Yves Bonnefont, Stellantis Chief Software Officer said.

India plays a key role in the company's digital approach and development, he added.

