Left Menu

Punjab CM launches website to streamline process of partition of land

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-10-2022 00:53 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 00:53 IST
Punjab CM launches website to streamline process of partition of land
  • Country:
  • India

Chandigarh, Oct 12 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday launched a website of the revenue department to further streamline the process for the partition of private land of a family.

Mann said the portal will facilitate the residents by further streamlining the process to enroll 'Khangi Taqseem' (partition of the land of the family).

The CM said an applicant will also have to submit a memorandum of proposed partition and field map depicting portioned parcels of land duly signed by all shareholders.

After processing of applications, the concerned revenue officer will call the parties to be present personally for the official formalities and initiate mutation proceedings.

This citizen-centric initiative will go a long way in simplifying the demarcation process, said Mann. ''This will also ensure ease of buying and selling of land, besides making it convenient to get compensation for crop damage,'' added Mann in an official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovic would be welcome - Tiley; Soccer-Hay quits as New Zealand coach after World Cup miss and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022