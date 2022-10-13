Left Menu

Kyiv region hit by air strikes - local officials

A settlement in the region of Ukraine's capital Kyiv was hit by air strikes early on Thursday, the region's governor and his administration said on the Telegram messaging app. "Rescuers are already working at the site," the administration said, without providing further details on where in the region the air strikes took place, or how far from Kyiv.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2022 09:19 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 09:19 IST
A settlement in the region of Ukraine's capital Kyiv was hit by air strikes early on Thursday, the region's governor and his administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Rescuers are already working at the site," the administration said, without providing further details on where in the region the air strikes took place, or how far from Kyiv. Reuters was not able to immediately verify the report.

The Governor of the Kyiv region, Oleksiy Kuleba, said on the Telegram messaging app that based on preliminary information the strikes were caused by Iranian-made loitering munitions. These are often known as 'kamikaze drones'. Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented. (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

