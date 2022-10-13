Left Menu

UK extends deadline to remove Huawei equipment from 5G network core

UK extends deadline to remove Huawei equipment from 5G network core
Britain on Thursday extended the deadline to remove equipment and services from China's Huawei in core network functions to December 31, 2023, from an original target of Jan. 28, 2023 after consulting with the company and telecoms operators.

The government said the deadline to remove all Huawei gear from Britain's 5G networks remained unchanged.

