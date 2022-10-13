UK extends deadline to remove Huawei equipment from 5G network core
Britain on Thursday extended the deadline to remove equipment and services from China's Huawei in core network functions to Dec. 31, 2023, from an original target of Jan. 28, 2023, after consulting with the company and telecoms operators. The government said the deadline to remove all Huawei gear from Britain's 5G networks by the end of 2027 remained unchanged.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain on Thursday extended the deadline to remove equipment and services from China's Huawei in core network functions to Dec. 31, 2023, from an original target of Jan. 28, 2023, after consulting with the company and telecoms operators.
The government said the deadline to remove all Huawei gear from Britain's 5G networks by the end of 2027 remained unchanged. It also extended a requirement to limit Huawei to 35% of the full fibre access network by three months to Oct. 31, 2023.
Britain decided to ban Huawei and other vendors it deemed a high security risk from its 5G networks in 2020 following pressure from the United States. The ban, which was enshrined in law last year, required operators such as BT, Vodafone and Hutchison , to switch to alternative suppliers and eventually remove Huawei equipment already installed in their networks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Huawei
- China
- United States
- Britain
- Hutchison
ALSO READ
China reports 905 new COVID cases for Sept 27 vs 968 a day earlier
China opens illegal police posts across globe
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms
U.S. lawmakers want Biden order boosting oversight of outbound investment in China
China approves 15 GW of new coal-fired power in H1 - research