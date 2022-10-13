Consumer 5G adoption to be inflation-resilient: Ericsson study

Despite spiralling inflation, consumers globally are still planning to upgrade to 5G, with at least 30 percent of smartphone users intending to take up a 5G subscription within the next year, according to Ericsson's largest-ever 5G global consumer study to date.

Called 5G: The Next Wave, the new Ericsson ConsumerLab report reveals that the next wave of 5G is underway. The study also highlights the following six key trends impacting the next wave of 5G adoption:

5G adoption will be inflation resilient

At least 510 million consumers across 37 markets are likely to take up 5G in 2023.

Despite rising costs, the majority of existing 5G users are not willing to return to 4G.

The majority of smartphone users globally do not intend to reduce their spending on mobile broadband.

The demanding next wave of 5G users

The next wave of users have very different expectations - who are about to take up 5G.

Twice as many potential 5G users regard wide network coverage as the most important consideration when signing up to 5G, compared to early users.

Perceived 5G availability is emerging as the new satisfaction benchmark among consumers

Geographical coverage, indoor/outdoor coverage and congregation hot-spot coverage are more important to building a user perception than population coverage.

Of those consumers who perceive high 5G availability, 70 percent are satisfied with their 5G service provider.

Increasing 5G availability for current users could quadruple customer satisfaction.

5G is pushing up usage of enhanced video and augmented reality

5G users now spend two hours more per week on AR apps than 4G users, compared to one hour more per week on AR than 4G users back in 2020.

Continued evolution of 5G monetization models

More than half of consumers want 5G plans to have more than just gigabytes.

1 in 4 consumers want to have the option to boost 5G network performance on-demand.

5G adoption is setting the path to the metaverse

5G users today spend an average of one hour more per week than 4G users on metaverse-related activities such as gaming, socializing, and shopping in virtual worlds.

They believe that by 2025, 2 extra hours of video content will be consumed weekly on mobile devices, of which 1.5 hours will be on mixed-reality glasses rather than smartphones.

For this research, Ericsson interviewed 49,100 consumers in 37 markets from April to July 2022. The respondents represent the online population aged between 15 and 69 within the surveyed markets, which in total consists of 1.7 billion consumers and 430 million 5G users.