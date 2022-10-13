Soccer-Putin wishes Qatar success in hosting World Cup
Russian President Vladimir Putin wished Qatar success in staging the upcoming World Cup and said the 2018 hosts were sharing their experience in organising the tournament. Russia reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2018 but is barred from the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament due to its invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. Putin met Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on the sidelines of a summit in Kazakhstan on Thursday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin wished Qatar success in staging the upcoming World Cup and said the 2018 hosts were sharing their experience in organising the tournament. Russia reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2018 but is barred from the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament due to its invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.
Putin met Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on the sidelines of a summit in Kazakhstan on Thursday. "We are doing everything we can in terms of sharing our experience regarding preparations for the World Cup," Putin said. "I would like to wish you success in holding this World Cup, this event. I am sure that's how it will be."
Qatar is the first Middle East nation to host the World Cup. "The success that Russia had during the 2018 World Cup is a big help in preparing for the World Cup that we will be hosting," Sheikh Tamim said. "We thank you for your cooperation in preparing for the upcoming tournament."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
President Vladimir Putin signs treaties absorbing occupied regions of Ukraine into Russia, defying international law, reports AP.
Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia will protect the newly incorporated regions using 'all available means', reports AP.
President Vladimir Putin opens a Kremlin event to absorb parts of Ukraine into Russia, defying international law, reports AP.
Motorcycling-MotoGP to host races in India, Kazakhstan next year in 21-race calendar
Kazakhstan replaces ex-leader with eagle on banknote