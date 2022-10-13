Engineers' conclave begins in Kerala

Innovations and research in space sector will lead to development of adjacent sectors of technology eco system, said Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday.

The Minister said this while inaugurating Engineers Conclave-2022 which was organised by the Indian National Academy of Engineers (INAE) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The innovations in space technology are vital for 'Techade' in the country.

The 3-day conclave is being held at ISRO's liquid propulsion systems centre (LPSC) here.

''Innovations in space technology are vital for India's 'Techade'. The innovations and research in the space sector will lead to the development of the adjacent sectors of our technology ecosystem,'' Chandrasekhar said. He said youngsters today have opportunities to demonstrate their capabilities to make world-class products. He said it is the ambition of the government to see entrepreneurs are behind the development of next-generation technologies. ISRO chairman S Somanath delivered the keynote address. He said the participation of industries and financial institutions was important for scaling up the space sector. He said additional satellites were needed in the agriculture sector.

The conclave features also an exhibition on engineering held by ISRO centres and aerospace enterprises.

NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)