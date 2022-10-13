Delhi to run pilot scheme for installation of 150 kerbside EV chargers

The Delhi government has planned to run a pilot project for installing 150 kerbside electric vehicle chargers on city roads and scale up the numbers to 5,000 in the next three years.

The plan to pilot 150 kerbside EV chargers spread across the city was finalised in a review meeting on Thursday.

The Delhi government think tank Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) spearheading the project has planned for installation of 150 kerbside EV chargers on 60 PWD roadside stretches in the city, according to a statement.

''The pilot project being designed by the DDC in collaboration with power discoms and PWD aims to eventually install more than 5,000 kerbside EV chargers across all major Delhi roads in the next three years,'' it said.

Kerbside charging is an emerging concept globally wherein EVs can be charged while being parked on roadside kerbs itself using either street light lamp posts or through dedicated charging posts.

With two-wheelers and three-wheelers accounting for nearly 67 per cent of the vehicles registered in Delhi, provision of adequate charging infrastructure for these segments has been a key priority of the government, it said.

Delhi is leading the way nationally and globally by adopting this new and innovative way of providing 24x7 public access of EV charging on all major roads, DDC vice chairman Jasmine Shah said.

