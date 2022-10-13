Left Menu

Samsung gets temporary OK on China chip facilities

Samsung Electronics has been granted an exception that will allow it to continue to at least temporarily maintain memory-chip production facilities in China, according to a Biden administration official, a week after the US tightened export rules for China, limiting its ability to get advanced computing chips.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 22:52 IST
Samsung Electronics has been granted an exception that will allow it to continue to at least temporarily maintain memory-chip production facilities in China, according to a Biden administration official, a week after the US tightened export rules for China, limiting its ability to get advanced computing chips. The official, who was not authorised to comment and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that Samsung has received a license for the equipment needed to maintain existing facilities but not to export chips that are prohibited.

The US Commerce Department declined to comment specifically on the Samsung exemption, citing agency rules. But in a prepared statement the department said companies can seek case-by-case authorizations to help mitigate supply chain concerns.

Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security was set to hold a public briefing on the rule Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal reported first on Samsung getting the temporary license. Samsung is based in South Korea. Beijing has blasted the latest US over its tightened export controls that make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will “isolate and backfire” on the US.

The US has said that the export controls were added as part of ongoing efforts to protect US national security and foreign policy interests.

US-China relations have deteriorated in recent years over technology and security issues. The US has implemented a raft of measures and restrictions designed to prevent China from obtaining chip technology, while China has earmarked billions for investment into the production of semiconductors.

