Left Menu

Netflix announces new ad-supported tier launch date

American subscription-based streaming service Netflix, starting in November, will finally roll out its new ad-supported tier for just a few bucks a month.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-10-2022 07:54 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 07:54 IST
Netflix announces new ad-supported tier launch date
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American subscription-based streaming service Netflix, starting in November, will finally roll out its new ad-supported tier for just a few bucks a month. According to The Verge, this announcement is yet another sign that the one-time disruptive upstart streaming service has slowly become a cable package by another name.

The company announced that its new Basic with Ads tier plan will be available for USD 6.99 on November 3, 2022, in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The Verge reported that in exchange for making users watch an average of four to five minutes of ads per hour, the Basic with Ads plan gives subscribers access to a large portion of Netflix's programming.

However, not the full catalogue will be available as a small selection of television shows and movies will not be available to Basic with Ads subscribers due to licensing restrictions that Netflix says it's currently working on. Each Netflix advertisement will last between 15 and 30 seconds and will appear before and during programmes. Basic with Ads subscribers will also be unable to download content to their devices, and video quality will be limited to 720p / HD, reported The Verge.

During a press conference announcing the new tier, Netflix described it as "pro-consumer" and explained how its internal content tagging teams were tasked with finding natural breakpoints in various shows and films to place commercials in. Netflix's ad tier arrives in response to a sudden slump for the streamer, which lost over 1 million subscribers in the US and Canada earlier this year and has seen its stock price plunge in response to investor concerns that its period of rapid growth has ended, as per The Verge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022