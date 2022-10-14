Talview to Showcase the Future of Certification Exam Delivery at TSIA World: Envision

Talview, the global leader for hiring and exam solutions, will be showcasing methodologies to launch and scale certification programs for organizations of all sizes at TSIA World: Envision, live at the Aria resort in Las Vegas, October 17-19. Talview Exam Solutions use an AI-led approach for exam delivery to enable affordable pricing and improved security at a higher scale. Talview will also be unveiling its latest capability, Talview Employer Connect, which enables certification providers to extend an opportunity to professionals who undertake exams on the Talview platform, and who are interested in job openings, to get connected with employers who use the Talview Hiring Solution.

Talview focuses on delivering exams securely, with improved accessibility and a non-intrusive test-taker experience, while providing a more user-friendly, engaging experience.

''In the minds of most customer and education leaders we've spoken with, a top concern is that their certification programs are not ready for the future. They struggle with clunky, legacy platforms that haven't kept pace with the needs of the market,'' said Sanjoe Jose, CEO, Talview. ''Our Exam Solutions can help organizations get ready for the future. We have kept users at the center of the platform design and use the latest AI capabilities to improve security and drive down the cost of exam delivery.'' A recent survey of certification leaders at top technology companies revealed their principal certification program challenges: • The high cost of proctoring deters scaling certification programs, particularly entry level certifications • A poor user experience and the lack of quality Customer Service during the exam process is negatively impacting their brand • Most feel their certification programs are not ready for the future, especially when it comes to Performance Based Exams • Concerns about the intrusive nature of the online proctoring experience is preventing the growth of expert communities • The lack of accessibility and poor multilingual support of their exam platforms Talview Exam Solutions deliver a superior user experience through an interface that is modern, multi-lingual, accessibility friendly, and a proctoring experience that is non-intrusive. The Talview Proctoring Solution can integrate into any LMS (Learning Management Systems), Exam Engine, or other web platform, allowing organizations to augment their proctoring capacity, use their own proctors if desired, and easily support Performance Based Exams. In addition, Talview is one of the first providers to incorporate an immersive experience for test takers via the Metaverse. Talview delivers a platform to better engage an industry's community with Candidate Management capabilities.

The focus of its newest launch, Talview Employer Connect, is connecting certified professionals with high quality prospective employers. Talview Hiring Solutions are integrated into the recruitment management systems of many leading ITeS employers. Employer Connect provides real-time visibility of talent requirements, and places properly certified professionals directly into the appropriate stage of the hiring process of organizations looking to hire specific skills. Certified professionals have the ability to opt-in for all employers or specific organizations.

''Many certification test takers have a sub-optimal user experience while taking their certification exams,'' said Sundar Nagarathnam, Advisor to Talview and leading education services industry expert. ''This can be especially frustrating when problems are encountered, or legacy platforms simply make it very cumbersome. Take into account additional factors: a lack of accessibility for people with special needs, poor multilingual support, or no support at all. As more and more technical certification processes move online, innovative technologies like Talview's solutions can provide hassle-free administration of exams.'' At TSIA World: Envision, Talview will be holding a session, Expert Playbook for Launching and Scaling Certification Programs, presented by Sundar Nagarathnam, Advisor to Talview and an innovative pioneer in technical education and certification programs, along with Sanjoe Tom Jose, CEO, Talview. The focus will be on how innovative, digital-first companies are using AI to deliver low-cost, highly secure, non-intrusive exams.

• October 17 & 18 • 12:30PM - 12:55PM • Booth #519

ABOUT TALVIEW Talview offers an award-winning Measurement Platform that orchestrates hiring and exam workflows: screening, interviews, assessments, proctoring, and credentialing. Organizations seeking more efficient, effective, and intelligent decisions throughout the talent lifecycle can access a single, AI-powered platform for intelligent insights. A 360-degree view of talent potential enables quick, confident, and bias-free decisions, providing an equal opportunity for all. Learn more at Talview.com.

