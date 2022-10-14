Shiprocket and Invest India Announce Winners for Rocketfuel D2C Accelerator X Startup India Programme

The winners to receive INR 1 Lakh in cash grants, in addition to the INR 50,000 provided in shipping credits on an immediate basis New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Shiprocket and Invest India announce the winners of the Rocketfuel D2C Accelerator programme in collaboration with Startup India today. The selection of winners define and reflect how this is the second edition of the ever rising D2C wave, D2C 2.0. Selected brands have achieved early success and they originate from tier 2, tier 3, tier 4 cities giving a potential challenge to grown brands from tier 1. Rocketfuel Accelerator X Startup India Programme is committed to support these D2C brands in achieving what they have set out to achieve. Another interesting fact that was highlighted while reviewing the list of entries was diversity & understanding of the Indian audiences. Only a home-grown brand could understand the actual need of Indian audiences, weather conditions, skin tone, household challenges. Consumer segments are vastly spread across different socio-economic strata & geographies, and future needs of these segments are also customized. With this widespread wave of entrepreneurship which defines today's India and Bharat 2.0, these brands are all set to take our country to the next level. Bharat 2.0 suggests that Indian brands are here to win, collectively. India is unique, and so are the Indian consumers. And now, Indian brands have risen to the match and embrace diverse needs of this country. This defines Bharat 2.0. Winner List S. No.

Startup Name Category Location Product Description 1 Hera FemTech Hyderabad, Telangana Supporting women in key stages of their life through Nutrition Consultations with Certified Health Experts, Clean Products & Robust Follow-up Care 2 Girveda F&B Junagadh, Gujarat Promoting a sustainable supply of 100% Natural Food and Ayurvedic Products while implementing agro-ecology through Cow Based Natural Farming 3 Elitty Beauty Gurgaon, Haryana A Parent-Approved Teen Beauty Brand offering products specially curated for the teenage needs 4 Root and Soil Baby Care Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu Inspired by mothers' needs, the brand offers clean, safe and sustainable baby care products made from naturally farmed & harvested coconuts in Pollachi 5 Pikadro E-Commerce Enabler Imphal, Manipur An ecommerce enabler assisting sellers to commence their D2C Journey, while also creating social impact through local employment generation 6 Saathi Female Hygiene Ahmedabad, Gujarat A purpose driven startup manufacturing 100% Biodegradable and Compostable Sanitary Pads, made from Plant Based Alternatives 7 Daivik Personal Care Nagpur, Maharashtra A Farm to Table brand, offering Moringa products that elevate the quality of life by fortifying the body with Moringa which is a rich source of vitamins & a powerful antioxidant 8 Listrr E-Commerce Enabler Jaipur, Rajasthan Hyper-local eCommerce marketplace operating as a service, enabling all types of retailers to sell online directly to customers at zero commission 9 Some More F&B Tirupur, Tamil Nadu Recreating popular junk food into healthy food by replacing the junk ingredients with traditional healthy ingredients. They also have baby food products under the brand 'First Spoon' 10 North East Heritage & Secrets of Brahmaputra F&B Kamrup Metro, Assam Promoting ethically sourced and manufactured products unique to the North-East of India, while also uplifting the local farmers through a profit sharing model The winners receive INR 1 Lakh in cash grants to each of the winning startups, in addition to the INR 50,000 provided in shipping credits on an immediate basis and provide an opportunity to get investments upto INR 50 Lakhs from Shiprocket and its fund partners. Speaking on this, Saahil Goel, Co-founder and CEO of Shiprocket said, ''We are here to democratize Indian eCommerce sellers. Rocketfuel D2C Accelerator X Startup India Program is a step in the same direction that strengthens our overall objective as a brand. Shiprocket will provide the D2C startups with top-tier logistics and eCommerce services during the three-month accelerator programme, as well as shipping credits that can be used on its platform. Furthermore, entrepreneurs will get access to D2C Verse, a substantial D2C network of investors and startups throughout India. I congratulate all the winners, whose unique solutions will potentially disrupt the eCommerce ecosystem and I wish that they make the most of this opportunity.'' Mr. Deepak Bagla, MD & CEO, Invest India, said “The rapid growth of the D2C industry is providing multiple opportunities to the startups to experiment with the growing consumer market. This initiative to support early-stage startups in the segment will spur significant growth of D2C/E-commerce startups across the nation. I congratulate all program winners, who will contribute to the next wave of consumer products in the country.” About Invest India The most awarded investment promotion agency in the world, Invest India is the advisor, guide, and facilitator to every investor looking to make a home in India. They are the first point of contact for global companies whom they handhold from the day they start exploring India and at every step of the way throughout their journey in the world's most liberal investment destination. About Shiprocket Shiprocket is India’s largest eCommerce enablement platform providing digital retailers an end-to-end customer experience platform. The platform creating an operating system for direct commerce enables shipping, fulfillment, customer communication and marketing tools as well as providers for SMEs, D2C retailers, and social commerce retailers in India. With 17+ courier partners on board, the brand permits pan-India as well as international shipping deliveries. Its shipping solutions are available across 24,000+ pin codes within India and 220 countries worldwide.

Launched in 2017, Shiprocket is on a mission to create a seamless logistics data platform that connects retailers, carriers, and consumers across national and international locations. Shiprocket provides a technology stack to help retailers integrate their shopping websites on Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce, Zoho, and others with the platform’s multi-carrier API to manage orders, prints, and shipping labels. It also avails tracking information from multiple providers including managing Cash on Delivery (COD) orders and payment reconciliation. Shiprocket also offers state-of-the-art fulfillment solutions with more than 45 warehouses located across India. The technology stack provides a robust post-purchase experience to consumers resulting in higher engagement and lower RTO (failed deliveries).

Today, Shiprocket is the platform behind more than 2.5L sellers who generate a GMV of more than $2.5B annually. The platform delivers packets to more than 70M consumers annually and is growing transactions 2.5-3X year on year.

