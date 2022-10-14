o9 Solutions sets up new delivery centre in TN

Enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software platform provider o9 Solutions has set up a new centre in Tamil Nadu making it the second delivery centre in the country.

The move to set up the centre in Coimbatore was in the backdrop of the textile city emerging as an information technology and talent hub, o9 Solutions said in a statement on Friday.

''The new centre marks a significant milestone in the organisation's growth plans in India. With the seating capacity of 100 employees, it offsets the organisation's increasing need for talent,'' it said.

Globally the company has over 2,300 employees.

''India continues to be a major delivery hub for us, with the presence of several key teams such as research and development, product management and delivery,'' o9 Solutions President and COO Igor Rikalo said.

''The opening of our new centre in Coimbatore will help us continue our commitment of delivering exceptional value to our clients in the region and globally,'' he said.

Early this year, o9 Solutions expanded its presence in Australia and New Zealand to support its growing customer base in the region.

