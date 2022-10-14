Samsung Wallet expanding to 13 new markets

In June 2022, Samsung introduced Samsung Wallet, a new platform that enables Galaxy users to organize digital keys, boarding passes, identification cards and more, in a single, easy-to-use mobile application. And now, the South Korean firm is expanding the platform to 13 new markets including Bahrain, Denmark, Finland, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Norway, Oman, Qatar, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Vietnam and UAE.

Samsung Wallet is already available in China, France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Spain, the U.K. and the U.S. It will start rolling out to new markets this year.

"We are focused on bringing the platform to as many markets as possible, as soon as possible, so more Samsung Galaxy users have the opportunity to reap the benefits of the digital wallet," said Jeanie Han, EVP and Head of Digital Life Team at Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics.

The platform allows users to easily and securely organize and access important documents and identifications - from bank cards and digital keys to travel passes, driver's licenses and student IDs - with just one swipe.

Samsung Wallet is protected by the company's security platform, Samsung Knox, which includes fingerprint recognition and encryption to ensure users' sensitive data are protected. In addition, the digital wallet platform stores particularly sensitive documents in an isolated environment, which offers an extra layer of protection against potential digital and physical hacking attempts.