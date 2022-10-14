Google Search adds site names to mobile search results to make it easier to identify website

Google is rolling out site names to search results on mobile to help users easily identify the website associated with each result. Site names are currently available in English, French, Japanese, and German, with more languages to be added over the next few months.

"Today, we're making a few new updates to the search page that build on this work, providing even more information about the sites that you see so you can feel confident about the websites you visit," the search giant wrote in a blog post on Friday.

In addition, the favicon (a website's logo or icon) that appears in Google Search is also getting updated. These changes will be extended to Search ads to increase clarity and advertiser transparency at a glance, Google said.

The ad label will now be featured on its own line in the top-left corner of Search ads and when ads show on mobile search results, they will now be labelled with the word "Sponsored" in bold black text.

"This new label and its prominent position continues to meet our high standards for being distinguishable from search results and builds on our existing efforts to make information about paid content clear," Google said.

Google said that it will soon start testing a similar experience on desktop as well.