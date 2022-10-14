Left Menu

Russian submarine spotted off French coast end-September - French Navy

A Russian submarine was spotted sailing on the surface off the Brittany coast at the end of September and was escorted by the French navy, the French navy said on its Twitter feed.

It said British and Spanish warships had also been involved in monitoring the submarine's movements. BFM TV reported that the incident took place on Sept. 29.

