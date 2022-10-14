Left Menu

Kyiv vows to find solution to keep Starlink working in Ukraine

Kyiv will find a solution to keep the Starlink internet service working in Ukraine, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Friday. Elon Musk said earlier on Friday that his rocket company SpaceX could not indefinitely fund Starlink in Ukraine.

Kyiv will find a solution to keep the Starlink internet service working in Ukraine, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Friday.

Elon Musk said earlier on Friday that his rocket company SpaceX could not indefinitely fund Starlink in Ukraine.

"Let's be honest. Like it or not, @elonmusk helped us survive the most critical moments of war. Business has the right to its own strategies. Ukraine will find a solution to keep #Starlink working. We expect that the company will provide stable connection till the end of negotiations," Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

