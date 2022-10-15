Left Menu

Apple workers vote for unionizing second U.S. store

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2022 07:04 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 07:04 IST
Apple workers vote for unionizing second U.S. store

Apple Inc retail workers voted in favor of forming a union at an Oklahoma location, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said, making it the tech giant's second U.S. store to organize.

Ninety-five employees at the Apple Penn Square store in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma secured a majority, with 56 votes in support of joining the Communications Workers of America Union (CWA), according to a tally by the NLRB. The move to organize spread to new industries during the pandemic, sparked by concerns about workplace safety. Momentum has continued at companies including Amazon.com Inc and Starbucks Corp and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case; allows his appeal against conviction and life sentence.

Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged M...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022