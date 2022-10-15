Left Menu

Fossil launches Wellness Edition of Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch with Wear OS 3

American watch manufacturer Fossil, which launched its Gen 6 smartwatch last August with the Snapdragon 4100+ SoC and Wear OS, has now launched a Wellness Edition of the wearable.

15-10-2022
American watch manufacturer Fossil, which launched its Gen 6 smartwatch last August with the Snapdragon 4100+ SoC and Wear OS, has now launched a Wellness Edition of the wearable. According to GSM Arena, the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition is also powered by the Snapdragon 4100+, but it runs Wear OS 3, making it the first Fossil smartwatch to run Google's latest smartwatch OS.

This means the Wellness Edition has support for apps like YouTube Music, Spotify, and Facer. Though it doesn't have Google Assistant, users do get Alexa. Another highlight is the new Wellness app, bringing the health and fitness features to the Wellness Edition, including blood oxygen level measurement, heart rate zones, automatic workout detection, and cardio fitness estimations using VO2 Max, reported GSM Arena.

This smartwatch also gets improved sleep tracking and continuous heart rate monitoring outside of workouts. The rest of the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition's highlights include a 1.28" always-on OLED display, 1GB RAM, and 8GB storage. As per GSM Arena, it will come in a 44mm case size with three colour options - Black, Silver, and Rose Gold. The smartwatch will be available to buy for USD 299 starting October 17. (ANI)

