Left Menu

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule dubbed Freedom, carrying three U.S. NASA astronauts and an Italian crewmate from the European Space Agency, parachuted into the sea at the conclusion of a five-hour autonomous flight home from the ISS. Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru Archaeologists in Peru have unearthed eight centuries-old mummies at a site in the country's capital, an important find that experts say could point a colonial-era cemetery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 10:32 IST
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru
SpaceX Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

The fourth long-duration astronaut team launched by SpaceX to the International Space Station (ISS) safely returned to Earth on Friday, splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida after nearly six months of research aboard the orbital outpost. The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule dubbed Freedom, carrying three U.S. NASA astronauts and an Italian crewmate from the European Space Agency, parachuted into the sea at the conclusion of a five-hour autonomous flight home from the ISS.

Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

Archaeologists in Peru have unearthed eight centuries-old mummies at a site in the country's capital, an important find that experts say could point a colonial-era cemetery. Archaeologists on Tuesday were hard at work in Lima's Park of Legends on the coast of central Peru, carefully cleaning the ancient preserved corpses found under the site, including the remains of children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case; allows his appeal against conviction and life sentence.

Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged M...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022