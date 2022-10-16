Left Menu

Letter threatening to blow up railway stations and temples in U'khand triggers alert

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 16-10-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 15:46 IST
Police and intelligence agencies have gone on an alert after a letter threatening to blow up several railway stations and religious places in Uttarakhand, including the Himalayan temples of Kedarnath and Badrinath, was received at the Haridwar railway station.

The letter, sent by ordinary post, was received by the Haridwar railway station superintendent on October 10, Additional Superintendent of Police, Government Railway Police (GRP), Aruna Bharti said on Sunday.

The writer claimed to be Jameer Ahmad, the so-called ''area commander'' of the terror outfit Jaish-E-Mohammad, and vowed to avenge the killing of ''Jihadis'' in Jammu and Kashmir. The letter claimed the attacks would be carried out on October 25 and 27.

Authorities in Uttarakhand have received similar threat letters in the past but for the first time a case has been registered in this connection, the official said, adding it is being ascertained whether the threat is real or just a hoax.

One such letter was received by authorities in Roorkee during the Kanwar Yatra this year, she said.

''We are also coordinating with our counterparts in states where letters with similar content have been received,'' she said.

The police and intelligence agencies are on the alert, she said.

The letter threatened attacks on railway stations in Uttarakhand on October 25, including Haridwar, Dehradun, Rookee, Najibabad, Kashipur and Kathgodam.

It also threatened to blow up Har ki Pairi, Bharat Mata Mandir, Chandi Devi Mandir, Mansa Devi Mandir temple, Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri on October 27.

