S.Korea's Yoon orders follow-up measures over Kakao's service outage -Newsis

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered officials to come up with follow-up measures after Kakao Corp, the country's dominant chat operator, experienced a widespread service outage, news agency Newsis reported on Monday.

A fire at a suburban data centre south of Seoul damaged servers on Saturday, causing an extensive service outage for Kakao's chat app and other affiliated services.

Yoon said the country's fair trade watchdog will examine the Kakao platform's monopoly issue, according to the agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)