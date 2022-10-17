Left Menu

S.Korea's Yoon orders follow-up measures over Kakao's service outage

Kakao's messenger app Kakao Talk has more than 47 million active users in South Korea and 53 million globally, the company said in a report in August. Yoon said Kakao's services are like a "fundamental national telecommunications network" and added the country's antitrust watchdog Fair Trade Commission will examine the company's monopoly issue.

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2022 06:25 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 06:25 IST
S.Korea's Yoon orders follow-up measures over Kakao's service outage

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Monday he ordered officials to come up with follow-up measures after Kakao Corp, the country's main chat operator, experienced a widespread service outage.

A fire at a suburban data centre south of Seoul damaged servers on Saturday, causing an extensive service outage for Kakao's chat app and other affiliated services. Kakao's messenger app Kakao Talk has more than 47 million active users in South Korea and 53 million globally, the company said in a report in August.

Yoon said Kakao's services are like a "fundamental national telecommunications network" and added the country's antitrust watchdog Fair Trade Commission will examine the company's monopoly issue. "If the market is distorted in a monopoly or severe oligopoly, to the extent where it serves similar function as national infrastructure, the government should take necessary measures for the sake of the people," Yoon told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Cummins ready to share Australia ODI captaincy with Warner; ATP roundup: Andrey Rublev punches ticket to Gijon Open final and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Cummins ready to share Australia ODI captaincy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022