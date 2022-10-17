LG and Unity join forces to develop meta-home and ultra-lifelike digital humans

LG Electronics has partnered with Unity, the world's leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, to develop core technologies for meta-home and digital humans.

According to the South Korean firm, meta-home will allow users to create a highly accurate "digital twin" or virtual version of their personal living space, where the LG products installed in their real home can be found. Any adjustments the user makes to their LG devices' settings, features or functions within the digital environment will be reflected in the real world.

In addition, users can also come together with other meta-home users from all over the world to share personal tips and experiences of using advanced lifestyle solutions from LG.

"Meta-home featuring digital humans will leverage LG's advanced technologies and in-depth understanding of consumers and the home environment, and Unity's unrivaled capabilities in RT3D and computer graphics, to deliver a true customer-experience innovation," said Dr Kim Byoung-hoon, CTO and executive vice president of LG Electronics.

Further, the meta-home will feature digital humans that can sense when users need assistance, offering timely support. Through the integration of LG's voice recognition, natural language processing and contextual learning technologies, as well as Unity's sophisticated engine, these digital assistants will have exceptionally natural conversational skills.

Additionally, meta-home's virtual occupants will make interactions feel more human, all thanks to their realistic, situationally-appropriate facial expressions and gestures.