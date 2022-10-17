Left Menu

Ukrainian presidential aide: Russia should be expelled from G20

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said after a new wave of Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian cities on Monday that Russia should be expelled from the Group of 20 major economies and other international groups. "Those who give orders to attack critical infrastructure to freeze civilians and organize total mobilization to cover the frontline with corpses, cannot sit at the same table with leaders of G20 for sure.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-10-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 13:30 IST
Ukrainian presidential aide: Russia should be expelled from G20
Mykhailo Podolyak Image Credit: Wikipedia
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said after a new wave of Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian cities on Monday that Russia should be expelled from the Group of 20 major economies and other international groups.

"Those who give orders to attack critical infrastructure to freeze civilians and organize total mobilization to cover the frontline with corpses, cannot sit at the same table with leaders of G20 for sure. Time to put an end to Russian hypocrisy. The Russian Federation must be expelled from all platforms," he wrote on Twitter.

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

