U.S. embassy criticises 'desperate' Russian attacks on Ukraine

The U.S. embassy in Kyiv condemned Russian attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday and said the United States stood with the Ukrainian people. "More desperate and reprehensible Russian attacks this morning against civilians and civilian infrastructure. We admire the strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-10-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 14:04 IST
U.S. embassy criticises 'desperate' Russian attacks on Ukraine
The U.S. embassy in Kyiv condemned Russian attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday and said the United States stood with the Ukrainian people.

"More desperate and reprehensible Russian attacks this morning against civilians and civilian infrastructure. We admire the strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people. We will stand with you for as long as it takes," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

