Nokia to supply its industry-leading AirScale 5G portfolio to Reliance Jio in multi-year deal

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 14:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Reliance Jio, India's number one mobile operator which has over 425 million users, has selected Nokia as a major supplier to supply 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio countrywide in a multi-year deal.

"This is a significant win for Nokia in an important market and a new customer with one of the largest RAN footprints in the world. This ambitious project will introduce millions of people across India to premium 5G services, enabled by our industry-leading AirScale portfolio. We are proud that Reliance Jio has placed its trust in our technology and we look forward to a long and productive partnership with them," said Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO at Nokia.

As part of the deal, Nokia will supply equipment from its AirScale portfolio, including base stations, high-capacity 5G Massive MIMO antennas, and Remote Radio Heads (RRH) to support different spectrum bands, and self-organizing network software, the Finnish firm said in a press release on Monday.

The deal will see Reliance Jio introducing one of the biggest standalone 5G network across the country, which will interwork with its 4G network and enable the operator to deliver advanced 5G services such as massive machine-to-machine communications, network slicing, and ultra-low-latency.

Commenting on this development, Akash Ambani, Chairman, Chairman Reliance Jio, said, "We are pleased to be working with Nokia for our 5G SA deployment in India. Jio is committed to continuously investing in the latest network technologies to enhance the experience of all of its customers. We are confident that our partnership with Nokia will deliver one of the most advanced 5G networks globally."

