Motorola Launches the Most Affordable Smartphone, moto e22s, on Flipkart and Leading Retail Stores

• Bring your favorite content to life on a sharp, ultra-wide screen with a fast fluid 90Hz2 refresh rate on a on a 16.51cm (6.5'') IPS LCD display • Beautifully crafted from high-quality materials, the moto e22s looks premium, feels comfortable and an IP52 water-repellent6 design protects your phone from all those spills and splashes • Enjoy the latest software experience with Android 12, along with unique moto gestures • Capture professional-looking portraits, snap social-media ready selfies with its 16MP AI-powered camera • The 5000mAh battery lets you leave all your power worries behind and make full use of all its features • Enjoy plenty of room for photos, movies, songs, and apps with a 64 GB storage and add up to 1TB more with a microSD card • Unlock your smartphone with a single glance of the front camera or a simple touch of the side mounted fingerprint sensor • Feel your smartphone respond instantly to every touch, tap, and swipe with a fast MediaTek Helio G37 2.3 GHz octa-core processor and 4 GB of LPDDR4X RAM • Priced at just Rs.8,999, customers can grab the disruptive smartphone on Flipkart and leading retail stores across India • Consumers also get additional benefits from Reliance Jio worth Rs. 2,549 Today, Motorola announced the launch of its latest smartphone in the e-series family, moto e22s. Bring your favorite content to life on a stunning 16.51cm (6.5'') IPS LCD display with built-in IPS technology, which features a 20:9 aspect ratio with a speedy fast fluid 90Hz1 refresh rate. This makes switching between apps and scrolling websites incredibly smooth and fluid. And with built-in IPS technology on the LCD display, colors appear accurate and true-to-life even at narrow viewing angles.

The smartphone has a premium look and in-hand feel, thanks to the specially crafted sleek yet sturdy design with beautiful looking visual patterns. The device is sleek, stylish, and lightweight and features a beautifully crafted spin pattern and comes in two unique colors that are perfect for showcasing your style. Whether you're going for a run or taking a call in the rain, the IP52 water-repellent2 design keeps your phone protected.

Not just an incredible display and design, the moto e22s is equipped with an equally good camera with a 16MP AI powered camera system that captures stunning photos in any setting. It also allows you to use Dual Capture to record videos and shoot photos using the rear and selfie cameras at the same time. Additionally, the camera is loaded with exciting features, such as Time Lapse, Dual Capture, Face Beauty, Live Filter, Panorama, Pro Mode, Night Vision, Portrait mode and HDR.

Do all of this while experiencing the purest version of Android OS on Android™ 12 while using Gestures to make everyday interactions easier. Whether it's chopping down twice to turn on the flashlight or taking a screenshot with a touch, you can use your favorite features in a way that's natural and intuitive.

The moto e22s comes with a massive 5000mAh battery, with days of battery life. Leave your power worries behind, the massive 5000mAh battery keeps you working and playing for longer without running out of power. Working and playing will go hand in hand without you having to worry about your device dying.

With 64GB3 of storage, you'll have enough space for all the memories you ever made and all the ones yet to be made, with an expandable storage of 1TB using a micro-SD card4. The moto e22s allows you to hold everything, without giving storage a second thought. It comes with dual dedicated microSD card slots, so you can use one for work, and the other for personal stuff.

The moto e22s packs a MediaTek Helio G37 2.3 GHz octa-core processor with Hyper Engine technology, which gives your phone a boost across the board. Now, you can enjoy faster refresh rates, more reliable network connections, smoother performance, and improved power efficiency. Feel your phone respond instantly to every touch, tap, and swipe with 4 GB of LPDDR4X RAM. All this power, literally in the palm of your hands.

Availability and Pricing: Available in two amazing color variants, Eco Black and Arctic Blue, the moto e22s will go on sale from 22nd October, 12 noon onwards on Flipkart and all leading retail stores.

Know more at: https://www.flipkart.com/e22s-eco-black-64-gb/p/itm3f549884340a4?pid=MOBGGDUHYAMJVF5U Offers: Reliance Jio Offer: Benefits from Reliance Jio worth Rs. 2,549, including Rs. 2000 cashback on recharge and Rs. 549 discount on annual Zee5 membership.

Jio Offer details: https://www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-e22-offer-2022 Annexure Operating System Android™ 12 with easy access to the Google apps you use most System Architecture / Processor MediaTek Helio G37 with 4xA53 2.3GHz + 4xA53 1.8GHz octa-core CPU, 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU Memory 4GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage 64GB built-in (eMMC) | up to 1TB microSD card expandable Body PMMA Dimensions 163.95 x 74.94 x 8.49mm Weight 185g Water Protection IP52 Water-repellent design Display 16.51cm (6.5 inch) display (INDIA) Display Technology IPS LCD | 90Hz refresh rate | 500nits | Panda Glass Protection Display Resolution HD+ (1600 x 720) | 268ppi Display Aspect Ratio 20:9 Display Certifications Widewine L1 Battery 5000mAh Battery Life over two days of battery Charger Type 10W charger in box Networks 4G: LTE (DL:CAT4,UL:CAT5) | 3G: UMTS/HSPA+/DC-HSDPA | 2G: GSM/GPRS/EDGE Bands 4G: LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/38/40/41 3G: 1/5/8 2G: 3/5/8 Main Rear Camera 16MP (f/2.2, 1.0μm) | PDAF Camera 2 2MP (f/2.4, 1.75μm) | depth Camera 3 Camera 4 Flash Single LED flash Rear Camera Software Shooting modes: Portrait Photo Panorama Night Vision Pro Mode Dual Capture Photo Live Filter Artificial intelligence: Face Beauty Google Lens™ Integration Other features: HDR Timer Assistive Grid Watermark Rear Camera Video Capture FHD (30fps) | HD (30fps) Rear Camera Video Software Shooting modes: Video Timelapse Dual Capture Video Other features: Snap in Video Recording Front Camera Hardware 8MP (f/2.0, 1.12μm) Front Camera Software Shooting modes: Portrait Photo Pro Mode Dual Capture Photo Live Filter Artificial intelligence: Face Beauty Other features: HDR Watermark Assistive Grid Selfie Photo Mirror Timer Front Camera Video Capture FHD (30fps) | HD (30fps) Front Camera Video Software Shooting modes: Video Timelapse Dual Capture Video Other features: Snap in Video Recording SIM Slot Dual SIM (2 Nano SIMs + 1 microSD) FM Radio Yes Speakers Single speaker Microphones 1 microphone Headphset jack 3.5mm headset jack Bluetooth® Technology Bluetooth® 5.0 Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac | 2.4GHz & 5GHz | Wi-Fi hotspot Ports Type-C port (USB 2.0) Location Services GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo Sensors Fingerprint reader, Proximity, Ambient light, Accelerometer Security Side fingerprint reader, Face unlock In-box Accessories 10W charger, USB Type-C cable, guides, SIM tool My UX System Navigation, Double press the power button, Prevent Ringing, Fast Flashlight, Three-Finger Screenshot Voice Control Google Assistant Colors Eco Black, Arctic Blue Device Name moto e22s Legal, claims and disclaimers Certain features, functionality and product specifications may be network dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. microSD is a trademark of the SD-3C, LLC. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

1 Auto mode has a minimum device refresh rate of 60Hz and a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz; actual refresh rate may be less and will vary based on app/content limitations and requirements, device mode settings, and other factors.

2 Water-repellent design creates a barrier to help protect against moderate exposure to water such as accidental spills, splashes or light rain. Not designed to be submersed in water, or exposed to pressurized water, or other liquids; may diminish over time. Not waterproof.

3 Check with your retailer for availability.

4 All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed useprofile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

5 Available user storage is less due to many factors, including operating system, software and functions utilizing part of this capacity; may change with software updates.

6 Supports up to 1TB microSD card, microSD cards sold separately. Content with DRM restrictions may not be able to be moved to the card. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: moto e22s – the most affordable smartphone launched by Motorola

