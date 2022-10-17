THE LOGITECH X SAAKSHA AND KINNI COLLABORATION AT THE LAKMÉ FASHION WEEK IN PARTNERSHIP WITH FDCI WAS A STYLISH UNION OF FASHION AND TECHNOLOGY

The association of Logitech with designers Saaksha and Kinni for the collection 'Prism' was a celebration of style and technology with geometry, colour and mirrors forming a perfect amalgamation at the Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. In a creative confluence of fashion and technology, popular actress and fashion icon Sobhita Dhulipala walked the ramp as the showstopper for Logitech X Saaksha & Kinni. Sobhita flaunted Logitech's popular POP Keyboard as an accessory to sport her bold and experimental look from the 'Prism' collection at the show.

Talking about the collaboration, Mr. Srinivas Rao Vishnubhotla, Country Head, Logitech India, said, ''After two successful collaborations with Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, we are excited to associate with them once again. This year was all about accentuating the bold aesthetics of our studio series through the signature vibrant and stimulating sensibilities of the dynamic duo Saaksha & Kinni. Today's millennials and Gen Z's seek style, design, and self-expression as part of their daily activity and technology has become a reflection of their identity. Hence, Logitech is committed to innovating technology that is playful, chic, colourful, and bold. For youth and working professionals who are constantly on the lookout for creative, productive, and unique tech solutions, our accessories help in making a bold statement.'' This creative confluence of fashion and technology between Saaksha & Kinni and Logitech was a celebration of a hybrid future of work lifestyle to make 'work from anywhere' stylish, fun, and productive. Recurring themes that ran through 'Prism' were youth, colour, experimental, and bold; attributed to Logitech which it strongly resonates with. This was reflected in their studio series which is designed especially for Gen Z and working millennials and sport a sleek and stylish design with pops of colour.

The designers were inspired by prints that moved through the tie and dye craft then continued onto geometrics and abstract flowers, which represented their favourite states – Gujarat and Rajasthan. The intricate hand embroidery collection was inspired by the color palette of Logitech's studio series. Hence, the addition of mirror work, thread work, tassels and metals proved to be a perfect fashionable balance.

Designer Saaksha Bhat said, ''This season we have collaborated with Logitech to showcase our new collection 'Prism' at Lakmé Fashion week X FDCI. The collection showcases pinks, purples and yellows - an ode to the fun and vibrant colours used in Logitech's Studio series. The silhouettes are layered, youthful and easy breezy - a testament that you can work comfortably from anywhere and in style!'' Saaksha and Kinni are known for their signature hand micro pleating, which was once again used extensively throughout the diverse collection this season. Visible on several silhouettes like dresses, skirts and jackets, the micro pleating and shapes allowed free movement and comfort for the wearer. Layering was an important aspect of the look as different weights of light chiffon, hand-woven cotton and satin were cleverly balanced with heavy denim and drill.

Youthful, bold and experimental, the collaboration between Logitech and designers Saaksha and Kinni for their collection 'Prism' was a great offering for the fashion-conscious who prefer to work from anywhere while remaining stylish, productive and relaxed.

About Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI): A non-profit organisation, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), is the apex body of fashion design in India, represented by over 400 members. Founded on the premise of promoting, nurturing, and representing the best of fashion and design talent in the country; its prime objective is to propagate the business of fashion. FDCI stays true to its commitment to promote the 'Make in India' label as handlooms take centre stage, in a country, who's heritage is soaked in the flavours of indigenous crafts.

