Reliance Jio partners with Ericsson for 5G SA rollout in India

Ericsson said Monday it has collaborated with Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. (Jio) to roll out 5G Standalone (SA) in India - the first partnership between the two companies for radio access network deployment in the country.

"India is building the world-class digital infrastructure that will drive innovation, job creation and entrepreneurship across the country. We are happy to partner with Jio in those ambitions, through Ericsson 5G Standalone connectivity, which will be a major catalyst in meeting those digital transformation goals across society, enterprise and industry," said Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson.

The partnership will see Ericsson's energy-efficient 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) products and solutions and E-band microwave mobile transport solutions being deployed in the 5G network for Jio.

In a press release, Ericsson said that the deployment of Jio's Standalone 5G network modernizes the network infrastructure to deliver a truly transformative 5G experience to consumers and enterprises. The capabilities of 5G SA - such as ultra-low latency & higher bit rates, increased network capacity and network slicing with higher scalability - are expected to drive innovation and build a robust 5G ecosystem and deliver advanced services.

"We are delighted to partner with Ericsson for Jio's 5G SA rollout. Jio transformed the digital landscape in India with the launch of LTE services in 2016. We are confident that Jio's 5G network will accelerate India's digitalization and will serve as the foundation for achieving our nation's "Digital India" vision, said Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio.