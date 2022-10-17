Left Menu

Ukrainian official condemns Iran over Russian drone attacks

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Iran was responsible for "murders of Ukrainians" after Russia attacked Ukrainian cities on Monday with what Kyiv said were drones made in Iran. Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. "Iran is responsible for the murders of Ukrainians.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-10-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 18:10 IST
Ukrainian official condemns Iran over Russian drone attacks
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Iran was responsible for "murders of Ukrainians" after Russia attacked Ukrainian cities on Monday with what Kyiv said were drones made in Iran.

Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented. "Iran is responsible for the murders of Ukrainians. Country that oppresses its own people is now giving ru-monsters weapons for mass murders in the heart of Europe. That is what unfinished business and concessions to totalitarianism mean. The case when sanctions are not enough," Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

