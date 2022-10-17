India beat Iceland 5-0 in BWF World Jr Mixed Team C'ships

India thrashed Iceland 5-0 in their first Group B match of the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships here on Monday.

The mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika Sharma began the proceedings with a 21-9 21-15 win over Eirikur Tumi Briem and Hrafnhildur Edda Ingvarsdottir.

Men's singles player Bharat Raghav made it 2-0 for India with an easy 21-9 21-10 win over Gabriel Ingi Helgason. Unnati Hooda made it 3-0 with a 21-6 21-7 win over Lilja Bu in a lopsided women's singles match.

In men's doubles, Arsh Mohammed and Abhinav Thakur beat Gudmundur Adam Gigja and Helgason 21-10 21-11.

The women's doubles pair of Isharani Baruah and Devika Sihag completed the formalities with an easy 21-11 21-5 win over Lilja Bu and Ingvarsdottir. India play Australia in their second group match on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)