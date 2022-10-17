Left Menu

Doping-WADA finds bodybuilding, fitness governing body non-compliant

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Monday that it had declared the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) non-compliant with doping standards. All of IFBB's testing activities would be subject to third-party supervision as a result, while its representatives will be excluded from taking part in or attending any multi-sport events - including the Olympics - until reinstatement, WADA said.

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 23:45 IST
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Monday that it had declared the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) non-compliant with doping standards. WADA said IFBB's "non-conformities" in implementing a testing regime and insufficient resources towards development of an anti-doping program prompted the move.

The statement from the global anti-doping body said that IFBB did not dispute its claims. All of IFBB's testing activities would be subject to third-party supervision as a result, while its representatives will be excluded from taking part in or attending any multi-sport events - including the Olympics - until reinstatement, WADA said.

