US accuses Iran of lying over use of its drones in Ukraine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 00:05 IST
US accuses Iran of lying over use of its drones in Ukraine
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House said on Monday that Iran is lying when it says Iranian drones are not being used by Russia to launch attacks against Ukraine.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said there is "extensive proof of their use by Russia against both military and civilian targets there" and that Tehran appears to be considering selling more such weapons to Moscow.

"You all have seen as well the reports this morning of what appears to be an Iranian drone strike in downtown Kyiv. Yet Iran continues to lie about this," she told reporters. "They have not been truthful about this."

