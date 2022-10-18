Left Menu

Pentagon considers funding Starlink network for Ukraine - Politico

The Pentagon is considering paying for Elon Musk's Starlink satellite network that helped restore communications in worn-torn Ukraine, Politico reported on Monday, citing two U.S. officials involved in the discussions. SpaceX, which operates Starlink, and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2022 00:34 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 00:34 IST
Pentagon considers funding Starlink network for Ukraine - Politico

The Pentagon is considering paying for Elon Musk's Starlink satellite network that helped restore communications in worn-torn Ukraine, Politico reported on Monday, citing two U.S. officials involved in the discussions.

SpaceX, which operates Starlink, and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. The most likely source of funding would be the U.S. Department of Defense Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, designed to support the country as it fights Russia, the report added.

The move comes after Musk on Friday said SpaceX could not indefinitely fund Starlink in Ukraine, but quickly backtracked over the weekend to assert the rocket company would continue to fund the service in the country. Starlink has helped Ukraine's civilians and military stay online during the war, with Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov last week saying Starlink's services helped restore energy and communications infrastructure in critical areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global
4
Blockchain’s potential extends to poverty busting

Blockchain’s potential extends to poverty busting

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022