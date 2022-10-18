Samsung's latest LPDDR5X DRAM is the industry's fastest at 8.5Gbps operating speed

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday announced that it has completed the validation of the latest LPDDR5X DRAM with the industry's fastest speed of 8.5Gbps on Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon mobile platforms, surpassing the previous maximum speed of 7.5Gbps achieved in March 2022.

"The joint validation of 8.5Gbps LPDDR5X DRAM has enabled us to accelerate market-wide availability of this high-speed memory interface by more than a year, which is a tremendous accomplishment made possible through our long-standing collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies," said Daniel Lee, Executive Vice President of the Memory Product Planning Team at Samsung Electronics.

"We're the first in the mobile industry to enable the latest LPDDR5X at 8.5Gbps on Snapdragon mobile platforms, which will enhance user experiences with new features and improved performance for mobile, gaming, camera and AI applications," said Ziad Asghar, Vice President of Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

The validation of Samsung's LPDDR5X DRAM with 8.5Gbps operating speed will unlock new markets for LPDDR memory, which has enjoyed robust growth in the last few years.

According to Samsung, LPDDR DRAM has seen especially high demand from the PC market and it is expected to also extend its presence in emerging markets driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and the metaverse.