Left Menu

Samsung's latest LPDDR5X DRAM is the industry's fastest at 8.5Gbps operating speed

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 18-10-2022 09:14 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 09:14 IST
Samsung's latest LPDDR5X DRAM is the industry's fastest at 8.5Gbps operating speed
Image Credit: Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday announced that it has completed the validation of the latest LPDDR5X DRAM with the industry's fastest speed of 8.5Gbps on Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon mobile platforms, surpassing the previous maximum speed of 7.5Gbps achieved in March 2022.

"The joint validation of 8.5Gbps LPDDR5X DRAM has enabled us to accelerate market-wide availability of this high-speed memory interface by more than a year, which is a tremendous accomplishment made possible through our long-standing collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies," said Daniel Lee, Executive Vice President of the Memory Product Planning Team at Samsung Electronics.

"We're the first in the mobile industry to enable the latest LPDDR5X at 8.5Gbps on Snapdragon mobile platforms, which will enhance user experiences with new features and improved performance for mobile, gaming, camera and AI applications," said Ziad Asghar, Vice President of Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

The validation of Samsung's LPDDR5X DRAM with 8.5Gbps operating speed will unlock new markets for LPDDR memory, which has enjoyed robust growth in the last few years.

According to Samsung, LPDDR DRAM has seen especially high demand from the PC market and it is expected to also extend its presence in emerging markets driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and the metaverse.

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global
4
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022