Canva unveils Visual Worksuite for workplaces

The global visual communications platform Canva, announced a suite of new workplace products empowering users and organizations to create designs from start to finish on any device, anywhere in the world.

Unveiled at the annual Canva Create event in Australia, the offering has elevated Canva from a graphic design tool to an end-to-end visual communications platform. A freemium model of Visual Worksuite will also be available.

Key features of Worksuite include: Canva Docs, which makes traditional text documents more visually captivating. Apart from features like comments and real-time collaboration, users can access Canva's 100 million+ library of design assets giving a personalized approach to document creation. Moreover, Canva Docs can be turned into a Canva Presentation with the click of a button.

Canva Websites, whereby users can create visually appealing interactive sites without technical skills. With hundreds of responsive professional-level website templates, customizable domains, and adjustable page heights, a highly secure and optionally password-protected website can be created and published in minutes. It also comes with Canva's new Design Insights analytics feature, which tracks site visits and audience interest.

Canva Whiteboards enable teams to explore ideas together by combining the simplicity of Canva's editing experience with an infinite canvas. From sticky notes to images and diagrams, synced timer to keep brainstorming on track, and more, this new product embraces the world of hybrid work to encourage collaboration and productivity in distributed teams.

Video Background Remover, one of Canva's most popular features is now available as part of the Canva Video Suite. With one click, users can remove the background from any video, making it easier than ever to create professional-looking content without expansive budgets or software.

Canva Print simplifies the printing process and makes it more sustainable. Currently, anyone can print more than 35 products through Canva Print and have it delivered to their doorstep in record time. This includes everything from invitations to flyers, photo books and hoodies, mugs, posters, and more. Canva will plant a tree for every print order placed through its partnership One Print, One Tree reforestation program.

Data Visualization is a feature that lets users turn dense data and statistics into easy-to-understand, interactive visual data. With templates ranging from animated bar races to drill-down sunbursts – Worksuite simplifies complex data, making it meaningful to anyone and everyone.

Remote Control for Presentations lets multiple presenters control the flow of their presentation from any device using a new virtual clicker.

Canva's new-age Visual Worksuite is set to simplify visual communications for individuals and organizations, streamlining and making quality design more accessible.

