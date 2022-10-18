Left Menu

Smartphone maker Foxconn unveils EV for Taiwan brand Yulon

The company that assembles smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands unveiled an electric SUV on Tuesday that will be produced for a Taiwanese automaker under a similar contract model.Foxconn Technology Group said the SUV will be sold by Yulon Motor as the Luxgen n7 starting next year.

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 18-10-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 11:27 IST
Smartphone maker Foxconn unveils EV for Taiwan brand Yulon
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

The company that assembles smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands unveiled an electric SUV on Tuesday that will be produced for a Taiwanese automaker under a similar contract model.

Foxconn Technology Group said the SUV will be sold by Yulon Motor as the Luxgen n7 starting next year. It said the five-seat vehicle should be able to travel 700 kilometers (440 miles) on one charge. No price was announced.

Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., plans to produce electric cars and buses for brands in China, North America, Europe and other markets. It said clients can modify their appearance and features.

The venture adds to a crowded global market with electrics offered by almost every established automaker and dozens of ambitious startups.

"Hon Hai will certainly redefine the EV industry," company founder Terry Gou said in a statement.

Foxconn, headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan, is the world's biggest contract assembler of smartphones and other consumer electronics.

Yulon, founded in the 1940s, assembles vehicles for Nissan Motor Co. and other automakers. The company launched its own brand, Luxgen, in 2009.

The Luxgen n7 is one of five proposed models for potential customers.

On Tuesday, Foxconn also displayed a five-seat crossover, the Model B, and a five-seat double-cab pickup truck, the Model V.

The company previously announced plans for a sedan developed with Italian design house Pininfarina and an electric bus, the Model T.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global
4
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022