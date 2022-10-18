Suki Assistant Announces Fall ‘22 Release Featuring Mobile as a Mic Functionality

New capability gives users more freedom; release also includes features that provide a more robust, integrated experience for the AI voice assistant Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Suki, the leader in voice artificial intelligence (AI) technology for healthcare, announced a host of new features and voice-enabled capabilities to its flagship Suki Assistant. The Suki Assistant Fall ’22 Release offers functionality that delivers a more flexible, streamlined, and robust experience for tackling tedious tasks, including: 1. “Mobile as a mic” - Clinicians using Suki Assistant on Windows can now use their phones to dictate and issue commands, releasing them from the constraints of using computers with built-in microphones. Users can use Suki Assistant on their mobile phones to dictate in any application on their computers and since smartphones have high quality microphones, this new functionality will also create a more accurate documentation experience.

“Mobile as a mic is a big upgrade in how I use Suki,” says Dr. Judd Reynolds, family medicine physician. “I no longer have to worry about the microphone quality on the computer, and the experience is faster and more accurate. I was already seeing 4-5 additional patients after starting with Suki - now with mobile as mic, I can be even more efficient and have more bandwidth for patient care.” 2. Better Coding through Suki - A more comprehensive diagnosis coding experience, including supporting duplicate ICD-10 codes which enables physicians to use the same codes for different problems. Suki now also displays the native problem labels retrieved from the EHR, creating a more consistent experience for users.

3. New voice commands for editing and navigation - Users now have access to new voice capabilities that further streamline dictation, including the ability to add a new line or new paragraph by voice. Users are also able to navigate to different areas of the app using simple commands, like ''Suki, help''.

“Launch and iterate sits at the heart of Suki’s mission to create solutions where every pixel is in the service of the doctor,” said Punit Soni, CEO of Suki. “When you use Suki, you don’t just get the product you bought. You get a continuous stream of updates and new features that will save you time and make your experience better so that you can focus on what you do best: clinical care. We are excited to offer this robust, proven voice-enabled solution that is lifting administrative burden in an accessible and affordable way.” The new functionality is introduced on the heels of exponential client and revenue growth. Along with quadrupling its revenue in 2022, Suki has realized a 72% increase in users and an expansion of support to physicians across 30 specialties.

Suki works on mobile (iOS and Android), web, and as a native Windows application. For more information about Suki Assistant, click here.

About Suki Suki is a leading technology company that provides AI-powered voice solutions for healthcare. Its mission is to reimagine the healthcare tech stack, making it invisible and assistive to lift the administrative burden from physicians. Its flagship product is Suki Assistant, an AI-powered, voice enabled digital assistant that helps physicians complete documentation and other administrative tasks 72% faster on average. Suki also offers its proprietary voice platform, Suki Speech Platform (SSP), to partners who want to create a best-in-class voice experience for their solutions. SSP uses the latest in natural language processing and machine learning to provide industry-leading accuracy and natural and fast voice experience. Suki is backed by premier investors such as Venrock, First Round, Flare Capital Partners, March Capital, and Breyer Capital. To learn more, visit suki.ai, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

