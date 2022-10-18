Left Menu

Russian court fines Amazon 4 million roubles for failure to delete illegal content

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-10-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 13:36 IST
A Moscow court on Tuesday fined U.S. ecommerce giant Amazon.com Inc a total of 4 million roubles ($65,000) in two separate cases, Interfax reported.

Interfax said the court ruled that Amazon had failed to delete material relating to drug use and "propagandising suicide", both of which are illegal under Russian law. Although U.S.-based tech giants have come under increasing attack in Russia in recent months, with Meta outlawed as an "extremist" organisation and Google and Apple fined, it is the first such penalty levied against Amazon.

