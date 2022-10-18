India’s first Global Women’s Health Innovation Conference to highlight potential of femtech & digital innovations

• Global Women’s Health Innovation Conference to be held on 12 and 13 December 2022 in Mumbai, India • Aligned with the vision of National Health Authority (NHA), the implementing agency for Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) to build a national digital health ecosystem • India’s leading health tech providers, practitioners and policy makers come together to build a stronger and more supportive ecosystem for women’s health • Learnings in how to successfully tap in to the Femtech market in India which is estimated to be worth 71 Billion dollars by 2026 and the wider digital health ecosystem that will be substantially higher Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18: Mumbai will host India’s first health conference dedicated to advancing women’s health through technologies on 12 and 13 December 2022.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Swathi Kulkarni, Co-founder and CEO of Elda Health and advisory board member of the conference says: “Women’s health is massively under-served at all levels be it research, under representation of women in medical trials, negligible funds allocation; diagnosis or mindset. This disparity is widespread not just in India but globally as well.” Swathi further says: “This conference is a timely initiative to highlight these challenges and potential of technologies in addressing these gaps successfully. There is a definite need to raise awareness and bring women’s health in to the mainstream conversation. The conference will serve as a credible platform for all those who are committed to come together and build a better ecosystem of support for women’s health.” Swathi adds: “Women’s health is among fastest growing categories in healthcare today and the opportunities in tech health are immense. For instance there will be 1.1 billion postmenopausal women worldwide by year 2025 with diverse needs of support, treatment and solutions. According to a recent report by venture capital firm Female Founders Fund the menopause market is estimated to be a $600 billion opportunity.” Femtech is a term that refers to diagnostic tools, products, services, wearables and software that use technology to address women's health issues. The Femtech market in India is estimated to be worth 71 Billion dollars by 2026 and the overall digitalization of health ecosystem will be substantially higher. Sujeet Katiyar, the conference executive committee lead and a digital health and compliance expert says: “The conference is designed to support the vision of National Health Authority (NHA), the implementing agency for Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) to build a national digital health ecosystem for India.” “The National Health Authority (NHA) has recently set out to create an open, interoperable platform to allow government and private health providers to contribute digital resources. Global Women’s Innovations Health Conference is a collaborative platform for health tech players to share their learnings on how to harness this massive opportunity.” Sujeet adds: “Digital health industry is at a nascent stage and needs to establish credible benchmarks as well as build trust among the patients and providers across the country.

For example health delivered through technology faces critical concerns on data and security of information and patient’s rights and the conference will host a special panel of building trust, patient privacy and data protection. Over the next three years, the GWHIC conference will continue to raise awareness on topics such as how to build resilient and secure digital health start-ups.” According to the organisers, the conference is a platform for practitioners and providers to come together and build a stronger ecosystem around women’s health. Jaya Rebello, Managing Director of Collab Function and the organiser of the conference says: “Women’s health is not a niche market but there is a need to bring more awareness and attention through conversation and collaborations. We are thankful to the leading healthcare providers, tech innovators and women’s health communities who have extended their support and partnered with us for the 2022 conference and our long term strategy to promote and support the femtech industry.” Jaya concludes: “The conference agenda is designed by leading FEMTECH experts. The action packed agenda will showcase keynote sessions, panel discussions and workshops. There is a special showcase series from India’s leading health innovators who have demonstrated usefulness of technology in improving healthcare for women.” Meet the conference advisory board members • Swathi Kulkarni, Co-founder and CEO of Elda Health and considered among top ten women's health innovators in India, • Dr. Syeda Ruksheda, leading mental health expert and influencer and a practising Psychiatrist & Psychotherapist • Bharat Gera a digital health transformation pioneer.

• Sujeet Katiyar, an eminent expert in Digital Healthcare and regulatory compliance in healthcare who is leading the conference Executive Committee Conference information • Conference website www.gwhic.com • Schedule: 12 – 13 December 2022 • Venue: Holiday Inn Airport, Mumbai India • Delegates can use the early bird offer to register for the conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)